Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 20 points Monday
Lillard recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 111-91 loss to the Pistons.
Lillard hasn't been great shooting the ball of late, connecting on just 27 percent of his threes in the past four contests. Even though he has struggled slightly with his shot, his team has given him no help offensively as he is usually still the team's leading scorer on tough nights, like Monday's. He still gets an absurd amount of minutes as the star of the team, so it's safe to say he will figure it out sooner rather than later for the Trail Blazers.
