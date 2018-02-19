Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 21 points

Lillard totaled 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star game.

Lillard saw 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's All-Star game, tying DeMar DeRozan with 21 points to lead the team. This was a step-up from previous All-Star games with the defense noticeably more prolific from both teams. Lillard was still able to find his way to the basket with regularity, something he has been doing all season for the Trail Blazers. He has scored a combined 133 points over his last three regular-season games and looks set to finish the season with a flurry as the team fights for a playoff berth.