Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 27 points Sunday
Lillard finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over Memphis.
Lillard continues to push his claims as the best point-guard in fantasy with another dominant performance Sunday. The one question mark surrounding his production has always been his low steals numbers. Although, lately he seems to be locked in a little more on that end of the floor, having recorded at least one steal in all but two of his last nine games. The Trail Blazers need to keep winning to lock up the third seed and Lillard is going to be busy with some crucial encounter coming up over the next week or so.
