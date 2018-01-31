Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 28 points on Tuesday

Lillard recorded 28 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Clippers.

It was yet another tour-de-force stat line for Lillard on Tuesday. He shot almost exclusively from long range in the win, drilling five treys in 10 attempts. He also drained a perfect 11-for11 from the charity stripe. Lillard is currently red-hot as Portland posted their fourth-straight win due to his excellent play. He'll look to make it five in a row in a back-to-back versus the Bulls.