Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 29 points
Lillard finished with 29 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 victory over the Warriors.
Lillard dropped a team-high 29 points Wednesday, leading the Trail Blazers to an impressive victory over the top-seeded Warriors. The scoring was nice once again, however, this was Lillard's first game without a steal in over three weeks. The win keeps the Trail Blazers locked into the fourth seed in what is a crowded Western Conference.
