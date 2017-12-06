Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 30 points in loss

Lillard tallied 30 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Wizards.

Lilllard continued his streak of prolific stat lines in the loss and was a few plays short of what would have been his first triple-double of the season. In most instances, DFS salaries would corroborate the claim that Lillard is a bonafide top-five point guard, and should move up in that conversation while Stephen Curry (ankle) is out for the next two weeks.