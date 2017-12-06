Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 30 points in loss
Lillard tallied 30 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Wizards.
Lilllard continued his streak of prolific stat lines in the loss and was a few plays short of what would have been his first triple-double of the season. In most instances, DFS salaries would corroborate the claim that Lillard is a bonafide top-five point guard, and should move up in that conversation while Stephen Curry (ankle) is out for the next two weeks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays 41 minutes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for game-high 34 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 30 points on 27 shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays through sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 29 points in loss to Sacramento•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...