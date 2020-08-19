Lillard provided 34 points (9-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

After a dramatic play-in victory, Lillard kept the ball rolling with another brilliant game that echoed the Blazers' stunning win against LA in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death months ago. The box score was deceiving, as Portland controlled much of this game despite a late charge by the Lakers, who failed to find an answer for Lillard. With another brilliant game beyond the arc, Lillard lifted his three-point percentage to a staggering 46.7 percent in the bubble, connecting on 56 threes over 10 games.