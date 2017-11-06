Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 36 points, 13 assists in win
Lillard posted 36 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and one blocked shot across 37 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Thunder.
Lillard was masterful in Sunday's game, shooting 55.5 percent from the floor as well as going 15-for15 from the charity stripe. This is now Lillard's fourth straight game scoring 30-plus points, and it's hard to find a more consistent producer at point guard than the sixth-year vet. Tuesday he'll face the Grizzlies in a match that should have a much slower pace, but he's an unquestioned starter and cash game selection on the slate.
