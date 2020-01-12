Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads the way with 26 points

Lillard ended with 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 loss to Milwaukee.

The Trail Blazers fell to their eighth loss from the last ten games, continuing to tumble down the Western Conference standings. From a personal standpoint, Lillard is having a regulation season, currently the 7th ranked player across all standard leagues. However, the past month has been less fruitful with Lillard coming in as the 22nd ranked player. There is an opportunity to execute a buy-low if you are prepared to part ways with a second-round player.