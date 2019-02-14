Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads Trail Blazers to victory

Lillard finished with 29 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 victory over the Warriors.

Lillard dropped a team-high 29 points Wednesday, leading the Trail Blazers to an impressive victory over the top-seeded Warriors. The scoring was nice once again, however, this was Lillard's first game without a steal in over three weeks. The win keeps the Trail Blazers locked into the fourth seed in what is a crowded Western Conference.