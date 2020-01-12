Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads way with 26 points
Lillard ended with 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-101 loss to Milwaukee.
The Trail Blazers fell to their eighth loss in the last 10 games, continuing to tumble down the Western Conference standings. From a personal standpoint, Lillard is having a regulation season, as he's currently the seventh-ranked player across all standard leagues. However, the past month has been less fruitful with Lillard coming in as the 22nd-ranked player. There is an opportunity to execute a buy-low if you are prepared to part ways with a second-round player.
