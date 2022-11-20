Lillard left Saturday's game against the Jazz due to calf tightness and won't return, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard asked to leave the game during the third quarter and after being evaluated by the medical staff, it was determined that he re-aggravated his right calf and won't return to action. The star point guard finishes the game with 13 points (2-14 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes, and his absence means Shaedon Sharpe is likely to see an extended run off the bench -- and possibly a start if Lillard can't return when the Blazers take on the Bucks on Monday.