Lillard will depart the NBA bubble and return to Portland on Thursday for further examination on his sprained right knee.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury Monday and was ruled out for Game 5 against the Lakers, though the game ended up not being played as scheduled Wednesday with all three of the day's games pushed back in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lillard did not lay out a timetable for his return, and leaving the bubble puts his availability for the rest of the series even further in doubt, assuming play is resumed. More clarity on the injury should be available once Lillard is back in Portland.