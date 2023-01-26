Lillard produced 60 points (21-29 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 win over the Jazz.

Lillard was unstoppable Wednesday. Through three-quarters of play, he had 50 points and was a perfect nine for nine from beyond the three-point arc. Wednesday's 60-point total is a new season high and marks his fifth career 60-point performance. The Trail Blazers lost Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Josh Hart (hamstring) to injuries Wednesday, but Lillard was too much for the Jazz to overcome. With the Trail Blazers currently in the 12th seed, Lillard will have to continue to step up if either player misses time.