Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Lights up Mavs in loss

Lillard scored a game-high 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Mavericks.

The point guard continues to thrive as the focal point of the Blazers' offense, and the six three-pointers Sunday was his best performance from beyond the arc since Dec. 29. Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.6 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 17 games since the calendar flipped to 2019, and there's no reason to think he'll face down the stretch as Portland jockeys for playoff position.

