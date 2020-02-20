Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Likely out 3-to-4 games
Lillard (groin) did not practice Thursday and said he thinks he'll miss 3-to-4 games, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard is still working his way back from a strained right groin he suffered prior to the All-Star break, and it sounds like he's still around a week away from returning to action. In his continued absence, Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent are candidates to see increased run, while C.J. McCollum should benefit from an uptick in usage.
