Lillard was removed from Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat midway through the third quarter with a right calf strain and didn't return, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. He finished with 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

After an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign, Lillard has gotten off to a hot start to his 12th NBA season, turning in averages of 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.0 three-pointers while shooting a magnificent 49.5 percent from the field through Portland's first five games. The calf strain presents an obstacle for Lillard to overcome, but he said he didn't need an MRI to address the injury and doesn't believe he'll miss significant time. According to Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland, Lillard said he doesn't expect to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, but he could be ready to go for the Blazers' subsequent contest Nov. 2 against the Grizzlies.