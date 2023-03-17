Lillard is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to right calf tightness.
Lillard has battled a calf issue over the past week that forced him to miss a game before returning Tuesday and logging 38 points in 39 minutes. The point guard is scoring a career-high 32.3 points at a 46.5 percent clip from the field and will likely have a chance to add to those totals Friday.
