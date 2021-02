Lillard (abdomen) is expected to be listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard sat out Thursday's win over the 76ers due to a strained abdomen, but he'll likely make his return Saturday. Over his past five appearances, Lillard is averaging 29.8 points, 8.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.8 minutes.