Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Listed as game-time call
Lillard (ankle) is listed as a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.
While the general belief is that Lillard will return from a one-game absence, coach Terry Stotts said pregame that the team is yet to make an official decision. Look for an update on the All-Star's status leading up to the 9:00 PM ET tip.
