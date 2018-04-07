Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Listed as game-time call

Lillard (ankle) is listed as a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.

While the general belief is that Lillard will return from a one-game absence, coach Terry Stotts said pregame that the team is yet to make an official decision. Look for an update on the All-Star's status leading up to the 9:00 PM ET tip.