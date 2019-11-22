Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Listed as probable
Lillard (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard has missed Portland's last two games due to back spasms but previously said he was hopeful to play in Saturday's contest. His probable designation suggests his optimism is warranted.
