Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logo Lillard falls short

Lillard poured in 47 points (16-28 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), adding eight assists, six rebounds and a steal during Thursday's 133-125 loss to Dallas. He also had five turnovers.

Lillard drained a 39-foot three to get the Blazers on the board, boomed for 16 of their first 19 points in the third quarter and has now accounted for 108 points over his previous two games. Those numbers are unsustainable, but Lillard is everything to Portland. He will need another handful of explosions to make a playoff push a reality. The Blazers have lost 11 of their previous 16 games.