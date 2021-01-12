Lillard had 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in a 112-111 win Monday versus Toronto.

Lillard somewhat stepped up with better efficiency Monday than the 17-point game he had Saturday at Sacramento. Lillard's major downside was the eight turnovers, which tied his career high. Lillard was not himself those past two games and will look to bounce back in a rematch at Sacramento on Wednesday.