Lillard recorded 30 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 victory over the Jazz.

Lillard bounced back from a poor shooting night against the Clippers three days earlier, and while he still endured some struggles from downtown, his efficient showing from the free-throw line was enough to get him back to the 30-point mark. As usual, Lillard helped pad his scoring total with solid contributions in assists and rebounds, but he came up empty in the defensive categories after tallying two blocks and two steals between his previous two contests.