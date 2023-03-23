Lillard logged 30 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), seven rebounds and 12 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 victory over the Jazz.

Lillard bounced back from a poor shooting night against the Clippers, although he still had some struggles from downtown. Lillard made only two three-pointers in 10 attempts, but he sank 12 free throws and eight two-point baskets to compensate for the deficiency. As usual, his secondary numbers helped pad his fantasy total.