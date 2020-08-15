Lillard finished with 31 points (6-15 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 win against the Grizzlies.
Lillard stayed hot from beyond the arc, repeatedly worked his way to the free-throw line, and carved up the Memphis defense with stellar passing as well. He can likely be expected to continue playing a ton of minutes during the team's first round playoff series against the top-seeded Lakers.
