Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs another double-double in win

Lillard turned in 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies.

The big stat lines keep coming for Lillard in C.J. McCollum's absence as he continues to carry the load in the backcourt. Aside from a lackluster game against the Bulls, Lillard's enjoying a stellar run over the past two weeks, averaging 26.5 points, 8.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds over the last ten games.