Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs modest outing in loss

Lillard posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight assists and a rebound across 40 minutes in Friday's 113-112 loss to the Nuggets.

After posting a franchise-record 10 3-pointers on Thursday, Lillard came back to earth against the Nuggets, who were successful in containing the point guard. HIs eight dimes saved his stat line, and while this marks one of his lowest point totals of the season, Lillard is a top-shelf player who can't be benched.