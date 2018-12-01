Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logs modest outing in loss
Lillard posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight assists and a rebound across 40 minutes in Friday's 113-112 loss to the Nuggets.
After posting a franchise-record 10 3-pointers on Thursday, Lillard came back to earth against the Nuggets, who were successful in containing the point guard. HIs eight dimes saved his stat line, and while this marks one of his lowest point totals of the season, Lillard is a top-shelf player who can't be benched.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets franchise record with 10 treys•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Pours in 30 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another strong effort in close win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Has struggles Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Shakes off injury to deliver big line•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.