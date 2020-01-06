Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Massive line in loss

Lillard totaled 34 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 assists, three steals and one rebound in 42 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 loss to the Heat.

Lillard has scored at least 30 in seven of the last 10 games. Moreover, with eight double-doubles through 35 appearances he's on pace to surpass his career high in that category (15 in 2015-16). Despite the team's struggles here in the first half of the season, Lillard has been absolutely superb.