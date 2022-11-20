Lillard is hopeful to miss "just a game or two" due to the right calf strain he suffered in Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. "The last time was worse," Lillard said Saturday, when asked about his injury. "When I first strained it, I knew right away. The reason I took myself out is so hopefully this time we can get ahead of it instead of me staying out there and putting myself in a worse position."

In his postgame meeting with reporters, Lillard alluded to the right calf injury that previously sidelined him for four games from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. While it's less than ideal that he's aggravated the same calf less than a month later, Lillard at least appears optimistic that this latest setback isn't as significant. The Trail Blazers are seemingly just as optimistic as Lillard, as Casey Holdahl of the team's official site reported that the point guard traveled with the team Sunday for the start of its four-game road trip. Lillard can be ruled out for Monday's game in Milwaukee for the time being, but the Trail Blazers could choose to evaluate his status on a game-by-game basis thereafter.