Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: 'Might' play fewer minutes than usual
Lillard (hamstring) has not been given an official minutes restriction for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, though coach Terry Stotts noted that he "might" play for shorter stretches than usual, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard has averaged 37.1 minutes per game this season. While there's a chance he sees fewer minutes than usual, nothing is set in stone and it may depend on how Lillard feels mid-game. In games where he's seen fewer than 35 minutes, Lillard is posting 19.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.
