Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Misses practice Sunday
Lillard missed Sunday's practice for personal reasons, but he is expected to play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Peter Socotch of NBCS Northwest reports.
It's uncertain what kept Lillard out of practice, however all indications point to him being back with the team for Monday's game. Lillard is averaging 26.9 points and 6.0 assists over 35.2 minutes this season.
