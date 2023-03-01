Lillard amassed 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

A 25-point performance for any other player in the league is seen as a solid -- if not spectacular -- night, but for Lillard, who's coming off a career-high 71 points Sunday, it's his worst scoring outing since Jan. 22. Over his past 14 appearances, the sharpshooting point guard has averaged 39.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds with 52/43/96 shooting spilts. On the season (48 appearances), Lillard is averaging 32.1 points per game, which would be a career high and trails only Luka Doncic (33.2) and Joel Embiid (33.0) for most in the NBA.