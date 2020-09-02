Lillard recently underwent another MRI, which confirmed his original diagnosis of a mild right knee sprain, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

Lillard left the NBA bubble in Orlando last week to receive additional tests ons his sprained knee, resulting in him sitting out the final game of the Trail Blazers' first-round series loss to the Lakers. Fortunately for the star point guard, he appears to have avoided any sort of long-term injury that would affect his availability for the 2020-21 campaign. After he averaged 33.0 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over his 13 contests in the bubble, Lillard likely solidified his standing as a first-round pick in fantasy drafts.