Lillard (knee) underwent an MRI following Monday's loss to the Lakers, but the results were inconclusive.

Lillard will undergo a second MRI on Tuesday in an attempt to pinpoint the nature and severity of his right knee injury. The results of Tuesday's MRI could help determine Lillard's status for the pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday as the Trail Blazers face a 3-1 deficit. The 30-year-old exited Monday's contest in the third quarter after suffering a right knee injury, and he was unable to return. Lillard finished the game with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal over 27 minutes.