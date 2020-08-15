Lillard was named the NBA's Bubble MVP ahead of Saturday's play-in game against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was sensational in helping lead the Trail Blazers into the eighth seed, claiming an advantageous position over the Grizzlies for the play-in format. He appeared in every game, averaging 37.6 points on 23.4 shots, 9.6 assists to just 3.3 turnovers, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 41.8 minutes per game. The performances also helped Lillard crack the 30-point-per-game mark for the season as a whole -- a new career high.