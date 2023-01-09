Lillard registered 34 points (11-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Raptors.
Lilliard led Portland in scoring, threes, free throws, steals and assists while finishing two dishes shy of a double-double. Lillard has tallied at least 30 points and five assists on seven occasions this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another rough shooting night•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes cold in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 34 points in loss•