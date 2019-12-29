Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears double-double

Lillard had 31 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3PT, 13-14 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 loss against the Lakers.

Lillard has topped the 25-point mark in six of his last seven contests, and the star point guard continues to carry a heavy burden on the Trail Blazers' offensive scheme. Aside from his top-notch scoring ability, Lillard is also averaging 7.9 assists per game so he is doing a great job of late. He should remain as Portland's main fantasy asset moving forward.