Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears double-double
Lillard had 31 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3PT, 13-14 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 loss against the Lakers.
Lillard has topped the 25-point mark in six of his last seven contests, and the star point guard continues to carry a heavy burden on the Trail Blazers' offensive scheme. Aside from his top-notch scoring ability, Lillard is also averaging 7.9 assists per game so he is doing a great job of late. He should remain as Portland's main fantasy asset moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Impressive scoring performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ice cold from perimeter•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Stuffs stat line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Seals win with three-point play•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 26 in loss•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.