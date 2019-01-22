Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears triple-double in Monday's win
Lillard collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, and eight assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Jazz.
Lillard finished two boards and two assists shy of a triple-double, torching the Jazz with a well-rounded stat line. He is maintaining a career-high field-goal percentage while providing his usual damage in the points and dimes departments.
