Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears triple-double

Lillard had 29 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3PT, 9-11 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four turnovers in 41 minutes during Friday's 136-113 loss against the Lakers.

Lillard has had four turnovers in three of his last four outings, and he needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball moving forward. But that could be the only blemish on what has been another great season for Portland's star point guard. He is averaging a career-high 7.4 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field -- another career-best -- and scoring 26.7 points per game.