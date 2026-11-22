Lillard amassed 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 loss to the Knicks.

Lillard struggled to find his rhythm Saturday, opening the game with seven straight misses from beyond the arc. He finally found his touch late, drilling a three-pointer to tie the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation. However, despite erasing a 26-point deficit, the Trail Blazers couldn't complete the comeback and suffered their third loss in the past four games.