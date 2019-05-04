Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nets 28 points during OT classic
Lillard finished with 28 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 58 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
Lillard ceded the mantle of top scorer to C.J. McCollum for the night, but he turned in a productive complementary performance. The All-Star guard's final four points of the contest, which came on a bank shot and a layup in the closing seconds of the fourth overtime, were crucial, bringing Portland back from a 129-125 deficit with under 30 seconds remaining. Lillard's performance represented a nice bounce-back effort after he slumped to 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting in Game 2, and he'll look to replicate his success from Friday in Sunday's critical Game 4.
