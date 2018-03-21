Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nightmarish performance from field in loss

Lillard finished with 20 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.

Another perfect showing from the charity stripe helped save Lillard from a true clunker of a performance, as he limped his way to a 29.4 percent success rate from the field. The six-year veteran also came up empty from distance for only the third time all season, which leaves his success rate from three-point range at 19.4 percent (6-for-31) over the last four games. Nevertheless, his near-perfection from the free-throw line continues to clear a path to at least 20 points for him on a nightly basis, as he's now hit the mark in 17 consecutive contests.