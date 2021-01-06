Lillard registered 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Chicago.

Lillard scored fewer than 30 points for just the second time over his last six games but tied his season high in assists with the effort. Despite tough luck from the floor, he managed to still rack up points with a solid night from the line.