Lillard scored a game-high 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-104 loss to the Spurs.

Without CJ McCollum (foot) or Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) by his side, Lillard's big effort went to waste as only two other Blazers managed to score in double digits. The superstar point guard has scored at least 35 points in three of the last four games, and his usage and production don't figure to slide any time soon with Portland missing two key starters.