Lillard won't be back on the court for the 2025-26 season, as he made clear during an interview with YouTube influencer Speed on Wednesday.

Lillard underwent surgery on a torn Achilles tendon in his left foot over the summer after suffering the injury during the first round of the NBA playoffs with the Bucks against the Pacers. The veteran guard was then waived by Milwaukee on July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent. The future Hall of Famer then decided to return to the Blazers on a three-year contract worth $42 million with a player option for the 2027-28 season. He also has a no-trade clause in his deal.