Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not on injury report for Wednesday
Lillard (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Lillard suffered the sprained right ankle in Monday's win over the Memphis but managed to play through the injury, posting 21 points in 34 minutes. It doesn't look like he is dealing with any linger effects of the sprain, so expect the point guard to be a full go for Wednesday's contest
