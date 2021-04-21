Lillard (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Lillard has sat out the last three games due to right hamstring tendinopathy, but he'll be back on the court in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Lillard had averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per contest in his six games prior to his injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll face any restrictions Wednesday.