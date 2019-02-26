Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Notches another solid outing

Lillard scored 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and collected four rebounds along with eight assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Monday against Cleveland.

Lillard knocked down three treys in a 123-110 victory on the road, the third time he's drained three or more shots from deep over his previous five games. He also contributed on the boards and as a facilitator. The 28-year-old has unsurprisingly maintained a relatively high level of play throughout the season, as he sits on a 25.9 ppg and 6.4 apg average through 58 matchups.