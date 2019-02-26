Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Notches another solid outing
Lillard scored 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and collected four rebounds along with eight assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Lillard knocked down three treys in a 123-110 victory on the road, the third time he's drained three or more shots from deep over his previous five games. He also contributed on the boards and as a facilitator. The 28-year-old has unsurprisingly maintained a relatively high level of play throughout the season, as he sits on a 25.9 ppg and 6.4 apg average through 58 matchups.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Strong line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Hot from deep in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 31 points in loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.