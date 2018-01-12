Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially cleared to play Friday

Lillard (calf) has been cleared to play Friday against New Orleans, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The point guard has battled a calf injury off-and-on for the last few weeks, and he landed on the injury report for Friday's game on what looks to be a precautionary basis. Lillard played 32 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers and did not appear to be hampered, as he finished with 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Expect Lillard, who had missed a pair of games prior to Wednesday, to be available for his usual workload Friday.